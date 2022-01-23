HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Miranda Kerr's Sister In Law Creates Audio Porn App For Women

By | 23 Jan 2022

The sister of billionaire Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel who is married to Australian model Miranda Kerr is spruiking an audio porn app for women, and the content is “Not watered down”, according to the founder.

The app, for a website called Quinn, already has 300,000 subscribers and was set up by 24-year-old Caroline Spiegel, the sister of Evan.

The app, which sells erotic content for women, was, according to Caroline Spiegel, created to give women an alternative to the standard, visually dominated porn normally consumed by men.

In a nutshell, the app solicits users to create their own content and submit 10-minute fantasy-based audios that are “like the kind of good sex people want” and which are “designed to make you orgasm,” Spiegel told The Information site in the USA.

Erotic content creators are already earning up to A$7,000 a month. All they have to do is create an erotic audio track that stimulates women.

Users pay just over $4 per month to get access to the erotic audio conversations.

Creators even have their own landing page, similar to that provided by Spotify, so listeners develop loyalty to particular contributors.

Spiegel and her staff curate the audio submissions from creators.

Creators have autonomy over the final product. However, they are not permitted to violate company rules.

Anything that promotes non-consensual sex or rape, incest, sex with minors, or zoophilia is immediately banned and the creator terminated.

On TikTok there is already over 100,000 followers, with several Australian women subscribing to the app.

Spiegel said that the app seeks to transcend conventional feminism. She also claims that her brother, who is worth more than A$9 billion, did not fund the creation of the app, however he does praise his young sister’s entrepreneurial spirit. “I am proud of her” he said.

“It’s more about how I think it’s empowering to be turned on by content that is made ethically and is genuinely very hot,” she said.

The content is “Not watered down”, claims Spiegel

“It’s not what people think women want.

It’s made directly in response to what women want — and that is something new.”

She claims the stigma surrounding sexual dysfunction and female masturbation inspired her to strive to create a platform where women can feel comfortable in pursuing sexual pleasure on their own.

Spiegel’s company is close to a Series A financing round.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
