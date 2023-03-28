Australia is one of the fastest adopters of OpenAI’s ChatGPT technology, with one million Aussies already using the technology by January.

Given that, since then, the technology has become more available, and integrated into Microsoft’s suite of Office programs and its search engine Bing, its fair to say that number will have increased since then.

This is according to new research from the Australian emerging technology analyst firm, Telsyte, who found 20 per cent of Australians aged 16 and older were already aware of ChatGPT, and 34 per cent are already interested in using Generative AI chatbots like ChatGPT for various tasks.

The research also found that 33 per cent of the Australian workforce intends to use it for work.

Not surprisingly, Australians are also fearful of the technology, with 49 per cent expecting significant changes to the workforce and job requirements in the future – and only 29 per cent would be willing to train machines or software to take over part of their own work.

“The Australian workforce want to reduce the workload, but are wary AI might replace them”, says Foad Fadaghi, Principal Analyst and Managing Director at Telsyte.

“Generative AI has the potential to transform many industries and sectors, but it also poses some ethical and social implications that need to be carefully considered and addressed,” says Fadaghi.