Australian retail turnover rose 0.2 per cent in February 2023, following a 1.8 per cent jump in January.

This is according to figures released today by the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

“On average, retail spending has been flat through the end of 2022 and to begin the new year,” says Ben Dorber, ABS head of retail statistics.

As seen in both David Jones and Myer’s half-year reports, which showed continued strong spending in the new year, department store spending led the way, up 1 per cent in February.

This was followed by clothing, footwear and personal accessory retailing ( up 0.6 per cent), and cafes restaurants and takeaway food services, up 0.5 per cent.

Household good spend is unchanged from January.