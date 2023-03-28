HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Aussie Retail Sales Creep Up In February

Aussie Retail Sales Creep Up In February

By | 28 Mar 2023

Australian retail turnover rose 0.2 per cent in February 2023, following a 1.8 per cent jump in January.

This is according to figures released today by the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

“On average, retail spending has been flat through the end of 2022 and to begin the new year,” says Ben Dorber, ABS head of retail statistics.

As seen in both David Jones and Myer’s half-year reports, which showed continued strong spending in the new year, department store spending led the way, up 1 per cent in February.

This was followed by clothing, footwear and personal accessory retailing ( up 0.6 per cent), and cafes restaurants and takeaway food services, up 0.5 per cent.

Household good spend is unchanged from January.


647646

About Post Author
, , , , , , , ,
You may also like
Premier Doubles Down On Physical Stores After Record Half
7.9 Million Impacted By Latitude Hack
New David Jones Owners Plan To Double Online Sales
Solomon Lew’s Premier Posts Record Earnings, Sales
Google Research Finds OZ Consumers Trust Brands Over Retailers
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

McIntosh Unleash New Home Theatre Receiver, MHT300
Latest News
/
March 28, 2023
/
KEF Launch THX-Certified Architectural Speakers
Latest News
/
March 28, 2023
/
Millions Of Aussies Already Using ChatGPT
Latest News
/
March 28, 2023
/
Premier Doubles Down On Physical Stores After Record Half
Latest News
/
March 28, 2023
/
McIntosh And Sonus Faber Take High-End Audio Out To Sea
Latest News
/
March 28, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

McIntosh Unleash New Home Theatre Receiver, MHT300
Latest News
/
March 28, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
  Adding to their formidable reputation through 70-plus years, McIntosh are bringing solid audio to sonic fans, with a 7.2...
Read More