KEF, KEF, Ci5160REFUK sound legends KEF’s Ci5160REFM-THX is their first THX-certified Dominus speaker, boasting Ultra for high-impact cinema sound.

These new Ci-reference units have been boosted with the 12th-gen Uni-Q driver array, plus KEF’s Metamaterial Absorption Technology.

This means the bass drivers are optimised for in-wall use, with the aluminum baffle ceasing vibration, resulting in the promise of accurate sound.

These speakers are optimal for rooms 1981m, with a viewing distance of up to seven metres.

THX Certified Ultra means these speakers have gone through hundreds of hours of tests, from output levels, frequency response, and bass management.

Compellingly, the concept behind these in-wall speakers is to hide the units, not the sound.