HoloLens headsets developed for the US Army by Microsoft are causing soldiers to feel nauseous, as well as emit light that gives away their positions during combat.

Microsoft was handed a ten-year A$34.7 billion contract to develop the headsets, which are designed to give combat soldiers “a heads-up display” much like a cockpit.

The Integrated Visual Augmentation System is designed to offer soldiers “heightened situational awareness,” but mostly the headsets are just making soldiers sick.

According to published US Army reports, the HoloLens caused more than 80 per cent of soldiers testing the AR headsets to report “feeling nauseous, getting headaches or suffering eyestrain” up to three hours after using.

They also resulted in “mission-affecting physical impairments”, which aren’t ideal when in deadly combat situations.

The HoloLens also emits a light that would give away a soldier’s location; also not ideal. “The devices would have gotten us killed,” a field soldier who tested the device, reported back.

The Defense Department has put its initial 5,000 headset order on hold so Microsoft can “correct deficiencies.” Microsoft is contracted to deliver 120,000 headsets over ten years.

“The system is still experiencing too many failures of essential functions,” concluded Nickolas Guertin, the testing director for The Defense Department.

“Our close collaboration with the Army has enabled us to quickly build and modify the device to develop a transformational platform that will deliver enhanced soldier safety and effectiveness,” Microsoft said in a statement.

“We are moving forward with the production and delivery of the initial set of devices”