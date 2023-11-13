Microsoft are in talks to release a standalone version of Office in 2024. It’s reportedly currently in development and is tipped to hit the market during 2024’s third or fourth quarter.

This move comes as the company are increasing emphasis on Microsoft 365, providing access to the latest versions of Excel, Word, PowerPoint, and more for a monthly or annual fee.

The demand for standalone Office version remains high, especially with those who prefer a one-time purchase over a subscription.

Office 2024 was uncovered within an internal preview build of Microsoft Office through the Click to Run (C2R) release API.

Specific details remain unclear, but it’s speculated the new version will have some features that are currently available to 365 subscribers.