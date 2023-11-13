HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Microsoft Quietly Closes Windows 10 Mobile App Store

Microsoft Quietly Closes Windows 10 Mobile App Store

By | 13 Nov 2023

Microsoft has continued phasing out the Windows 10 platform, and has silently shut down the core functionalities of the Microsoft App Store. This step means the end of an era for Windows 10 Mobile.

Users have reported the homepage can’t be accessed anymore, and the pages designated for app downloads/updates fail to load properly. The app details page is also experiencing issues.

The problems with functionality come following a December 2019 decision by the company to end support for all Windows 10 Mobile devices.

Despite terminating device support, the Store app remained operational, with Microsoft assuring users the system wouldn’t be receiving additional updates. App and software support was left to developers and OEMs.

One crucial feature is the support for sideloading, which allows users to install apps outside the Microsoft Store. This will remain an alternative, especially following the malfunction of the store.

Some users have revealed the store resumes to normal function after the latest offline package installed.

Microsoft is transitioning away from the focus of mobile platforms, and is now concentrating on AI and the PC market. Rumours have been circulating that the company is actively working on developing Windows 12.

CEO Satya Nadella has also made a statement recently, saying discontinuing Windows Phone was a mistake.

Although the PC market is now a major area for Microsoft, the mobile device market continues expanding with new products like the foldable phone.



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Microsoft To Launch Standalone Office 2024
Sony PlayStation Business Struggling, Mass Sackings As Revenues Fall & Microsoft Moves In For The Kill
Intel & AMD Say PC Market Recovering, As AI Gains Traction
New ChatGPT Feature Allows Members To Analyse Files
ACCC Pushes For UK-Inspired Laws To Curb Big Tech
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Who Will Take Ackery’s Job At Harvey Norman & Who Will Be Next?
Latest News
/
November 13, 2023
/
BREAKING NEWS: David Ackery Quits Harvey Norman
Latest News
/
November 13, 2023
/
Discrimination Charges Cost Apple $25 Million
Latest News
/
November 13, 2023
/
EXCLUSE:Optus Services Failure Was On A Network Operated By Singtel Claim Insiders
Latest News
/
November 13, 2023
/
Amazon To Pay $46M For Infringing Patents
Latest News
/
November 13, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Who Will Take Ackery’s Job At Harvey Norman & Who Will Be Next?
Latest News
/
November 13, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
OPINION: The retirement of David Ackery from the board of Harvey Norman comes at a tough time for the big...
Read More