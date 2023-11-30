HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Microsoft Tests New Windows 11 Energy Saver Mode

Microsoft Tests New Windows 11 Energy Saver Mode

By | 30 Nov 2023

Microsoft has decided to add an energy saver mode for Windows 11 Insiders which “extends and enhances” the battery saver option. This new mode will be available for laptops and desktop computers.

The feature works similarly to battery saver mode, and helps save energy by “trading off some system performance.”

It can be enabled from Quick Settings, or be configured from Settings. Head to System > Power > Energy Saver.

The user can toggle the feature on, or choose to run it automatically whenever the device reaches a certain battery percentage. It will roll out to Windows 11 Insiders in the Canary channel.

If the user doesn’t have access, they can still utilise the battery saver mode available to all Windows 11 devices.

Power consumption can also be optimised with the system’s energy recommendations feature, which will automatically adjust certain settings, including screen brightness.



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Xbox PC App Gets New Compact Mode
X Could Lose $75M In Advertising Revenue
Researchers Reveal Flaw With Microsoft’s Windows
Nvidia Profits Soar 206%, But China Sales To Dip
Why Obsessed, Microsoft, Herd MSL, & Lenovo Need To Be Stopped
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Guthrie, Former ABC MD, Dumped Again This Time By By Mighty Kingdom
Latest News
/
November 30, 2023
/
Telstra & Qantas Pull Google Ads After Sanction Breach Claims
Latest News
/
November 30, 2023
/
Analysts Claim iRobot Facing Liquidity Issues After EU Knocks Back Amazon Deal
Latest News
/
November 30, 2023
/
Google Says Cyberattacks On Taiwan Intensified
Latest News
/
November 30, 2023
/
CBA Says Worst May Be Over For Retailers
Latest News
/
November 30, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Guthrie, Former ABC MD, Dumped Again This Time By By Mighty Kingdom
Latest News
/
November 30, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Dumped as Managing Director of the ABC Michelle Guthrie has now been voted off the board of game developer Mighty...
Read More