Xbox PC App Gets New Compact Mode

Xbox PC App Gets New Compact Mode

By | 30 Nov 2023

Microsoft has just made the new ‘compact mode’ for the Xbox PC app on handheld devices available. The feature was in the process of testing, but an update to the Xbox PC app has brought it out.

The major change is the sidebar now collapses into icons, taking up less screen space. It’s been claimed to work well with devices including ASUS’ ROG Ally and Lenovo’s Legion Go.

Microsoft have said it’s working alongside ASUS and “other manufacturers” to “ensure that Compact mode is enabled by default on your handheld devices.”

The app will also now only show unread notifications when looking at the notification drop down, and is gaining a “Gaming Services Repair Tool,” which is said to help with troubleshooting issues.

Lastly, there are also a few improvements for Xbox consoles, including the ability to pick a specific Japanese keyboard layout.



