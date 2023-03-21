HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Microsoft Takes On Apple, Google With Mobile Games App Store

Microsoft Takes On Apple, Google With Mobile Games App Store

By | 21 Mar 2023

Microsoft is planning to launch a new app store for games on both iPhones and Android smartphones – as long as its A$100 billion takeover of Activision Blizzard is allowed to go ahead.

This new store will be timed to take advantage of the EU’s Digital Markets Act, under which Apple and Google will be required to open up their mobile platforms to third-party app stores from March next year.

“We want to be in a position to offer Xbox and content from both us and our third-party partners across any screen where somebody would want to play,” said Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming.

“Today, we can’t do that on mobile devices but we want to build towards a world that we think will be coming where those devices are opened up.

“The Digital Markets Act that’s coming – those are the kinds of things that we are planning for,” he said.

“I think it’s a huge opportunity.”



About Post Author
, , , , , ,
You may also like
LG Spruiks Smart Home Platform ThinQ
Google Employees Tell CEO: ‘Don’t Be Evil’
Pixel Fold Will Be Priced To Undercut Galaxy Fold
Microsoft Adds ChatGPT To 365 As Apple Races To Create Rival
Google Glass Killed Off Again
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Denon And Marantz Gain Dirac Live Update
Latest News
/
March 21, 2023
/
EXCLUSIVE: Energizer Set To Power Tempo Across Multiple Countries
Latest News
/
March 21, 2023
/
Samsung Grow Bespoke Line With Side-By-Side Fridge
Latest News
/
March 21, 2023
/
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Could Get Innovative Feature
Latest News
/
March 21, 2023
/
NBN Co Raises $2.1B In Europe
Latest News
/
March 21, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Denon And Marantz Gain Dirac Live Update
Latest News
/
March 21, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Owners of Denon and Marantz receivers, as well as the Marantz AV 10 preamp/processor, are set to take their audio...
Read More