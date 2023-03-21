Microsoft is planning to launch a new app store for games on both iPhones and Android smartphones – as long as its A$100 billion takeover of Activision Blizzard is allowed to go ahead.

This new store will be timed to take advantage of the EU’s Digital Markets Act, under which Apple and Google will be required to open up their mobile platforms to third-party app stores from March next year.

“We want to be in a position to offer Xbox and content from both us and our third-party partners across any screen where somebody would want to play,” said Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming.

“Today, we can’t do that on mobile devices but we want to build towards a world that we think will be coming where those devices are opened up.

“The Digital Markets Act that’s coming – those are the kinds of things that we are planning for,” he said.

“I think it’s a huge opportunity.”