Details of Microsoft’s unreleased successor to the Surface 3 Laptop have been revealed online.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, codenamed ‘renoir’, is understood to have an AMD Ryzen 5 CPU, a custom-made APU and Vega GPU.

The listing was spotted on Geekbench and also shows the laptop will ship with 8GB DDR4 SDRAM and will run Windows 10 OS.

It’s expected the Microsoft Surface 4 will come in 13.5 and 15-inch models, the same sizes the Surface 3 offered, and analysts are hoping it will include an HDMI port/SD card reader too.

Microsoft released the Surface 3 in 2019, so we are well overdue for the next-generation release.

The company is understood to be launching the Microsoft Surface 4 in April 2021.