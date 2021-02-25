HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 Details Leaked

By | 25 Feb 2021
Details of Microsoft’s unreleased successor to the Surface 3 Laptop have been revealed online.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, codenamed ‘renoir’, is understood to have an AMD Ryzen 5 CPU, a custom-made APU and Vega GPU.

The listing was spotted on Geekbench and also shows the laptop will ship with 8GB DDR4 SDRAM and will run Windows 10 OS.

It’s expected the Microsoft Surface 4 will come in 13.5 and 15-inch models, the same sizes the Surface 3 offered, and analysts are hoping it will include an HDMI port/SD card reader too.

Microsoft released the Surface 3 in 2019, so we are well overdue for the next-generation release.

The company is understood to be launching the Microsoft Surface 4 in April 2021.

April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
