Microsoft Leak Unveils Hidden Features on Windows 11

Microsoft Leak Unveils Hidden Features on Windows 11

By | 4 Aug 2023

An internal Microsoft tool has been leaked allowing users to gain access to hidden features on Windows 11, in the same way Microsoft engineers test unreleased software.

Called StagingTool, it can activate or disable hidden/unannounced features within the Windows 11 Insider Preview software. Third party versions including ViveTool and Mach2 can find and enable hidden features as well, however StagingTool is Microsoft’s official version, not intended for public use.

Uncovered during a “bug bash” event, where users are given several tasks to complete and share feedback through the Windows Feedback hub. Microsoft usually gives participants badges in Feedback Hub, but the ones in this “bug bash” disappeared with an extra prize. A link for StagingTool was included but meant for internal testers.

The “bug bash” quest has since been closed by the company, however the tool has already been leaked, making rounds across the internet.

Those accessing it have described it as a “command line interface,” requiring “feature IDs,” which can be found on GitHub, to activate/disable features, depending on the build of Windows 11 Insider Preview released.

Many features are often rolled out to Windows Insider Preview that don’t make it to the final build, but with users gaining the ability to override the system, it appears a new method of A/B testing may need to be thought of.

Other leaked details mention “Moments” which could be the future name of Windows 11 feature drops, not yet publicly mentioned by Microsoft, but internal evidence has been circulating for at least a year.



