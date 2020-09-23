HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Microsoft Headlines Tokyo Game Show – Sony, Nintendo Nowhere To Be Seen?

Microsoft will headline the Tokyo Game Show, which opens online tomorrow evening supported by Amazon with no sign of presentations from Sony or Nintendo.

Forced into a virtual expo by COVID-19, TGS 2020 will nonetheless feature showcase events from big names such as Huawei, Square Enix, Sega, Tencent Games, and Konami, as well as an Xbox showcase to kick off the event. Rival console giants Sony and Nintendo, however, are not featured on the program.

Amazon will provide technical support to the show, including the use of its streaming platform Twitch for live broadcasts and a portal on its Japanese online storefront for viewers to buy new titles and tie-in merchandise as they watch the announcements from developers and publishers.

According to Nikkei Asian Review, more than 420 companies are set to participate in the show, with about 220 coming from outside Japan. This represents a drop of more than 30 per cent from 2019.

TGS 2020 will kick off online from 9pm Sydney time tomorrow, Thursday September 24.

