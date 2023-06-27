HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 27 Jun 2023

Microsoft was planning to acquire gaming studios Bungie and Sega in order to drive users to its Xbox Game Pass, according to internal documents released in the FTC v. Microsoft hearing.

An email from 2020 sees Xbox chief Phil Spencer floating the idea with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Microsoft CFO Amy Hood.

“We believe that Sega has built a well-balanced portfolio of games across segments with global geographic appeal, and will help us accelerate Xbox Game Pass both on and off-console,” wrote Spencer.

“The global appeal of Sega’s beloved IP will help expand Xbox Game Pass’s reach to new audiences around the world, most notably in Asia, where localised content is critical to success.”

Another internal document, dated April 2021, shows Sega alongside Bungie, Zynga, Thunderful, Supergiant Games, Niantic, Playrix, and IO Interactive as potential acquisition targets.

“Acquisition of Bungie will include securing valuable IP, Destiny (and its community) and integration of its dev & live ops infrastructure into Xbox Game Studios,” the document reads, noting Destiny was one of the “highest hours generating titles on console Game Pass.”

Sony ended up acquiring Bungie, while Sega is owned by Sega Sammy Holdings, following a 2004 merger.



