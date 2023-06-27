Australia has taken the lead in digital audio listening, through the continued use of new commercial audio options, along with the continued popularity of AM/FM, DAB+ broadcasting.

CEO of Commercial Radio & Audio (CRA), Ford Ennals said, “Digital audio listening in Australia is going from strength to strength, led by booming digital radio and podcast listening and underpinned by radio’s continued resilience and popularity.”

Approximately 18 millions Aussies, or 81% of the population aged 12 and up listen to digital audio monthly, which has risen from 78% last years, while there is currently 75% in the US.

Digital audio listening means AM, FM and DAB+ listened to online, podcasts, and music streaming services.

Podcast listening has increased from 40% to 43%, putting Australia ahead of the US for the first time. Weekly podcast listeners rose from 26% to 33%.

“The Infinite Dial 2023 Australia study shows that Australia’s love of podcasts continues to grow. The country has become a global leader in podcast monthly listening. The growth is fuelled by the strength and breadth of Australian content and the popularity of podcasts from broadcast radio.”

It has been reported that approximately 1 in 10 Aussies aged 12 and up listen to a podcast daily, and weekly podcast listen to an average of five episodes a week.

Australia is continuing leading the world in radio listening, consisting of 79% of Aussie aged 12 and up, or 17 million listeners a week.

Limiting is not an option for digital audio listeners, with many combing through various channels including AM/FM/DAB+, online streaming, podcasts, and smart speakers.

“Around six million Australians stream radio weekly growing from 14% in 2021 to 27% in 2023. Digital audio consumption, including podcasts, is now a habit for many Australians and understanding cross-audio platform behaviors is crucial for commercial success.”

The top digital audio choice remain radio listening in the car, with 84% of Aussies aged 18 and up admitting to listening to the radio while driving. This number has risen from 80% last year, and is over double the 41% who stream music in the car.

DAB+ stations triple audiences since 2020, soaring to 7 million a week, or 32% of Aussies aged 12 and up. It was 18% last year, and 10% in 2020.

The online audio adoption is lead by individuals aged 12-34 with 92% monthly listeners.

“The Infinite Dial 2023 Australia study reveals that radio remains younger Australians’ favourite audio by far, with 76% tuning into radio each week, compared to 50% using TikTok.”

Larry Rosin, Edison Research President, has said, “The Infinite Dial 2023 Australia study demonstrates the strong global position of the Australian audio industry, with robust engagement across different platforms, including traditional AM/FM/DAB+ radio, online radio, and podcasts. These findings underscore the industry’s ability to adapt and innovate, providing diverse and compelling audio content for listeners.”