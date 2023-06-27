LG Electronics have announced the new Ultra PC, the latest addition to its laptop range, has become available in Australia, combining powerful performance with a large 16:10 display in a sleek, lightweight design.

This entry model in the LG range offers cutting edge tech features that deliver a great experience, with a 16 inch display, it boasts idealism for students and professionals wanting a solution for work and entertainment.

Coming with LPDDR4x 4,266MHz memory and Dual NVMe SSD, it offers fast data transmission speed for running high end programs.

Head of B2B Marketing (Solutions for Business) at LG, Brad Reed said, “At LG we are committed to delivering innovative and reliable products that respond to the needs of the modern PC users, who demand versatile and agile laptops that support their hybrid work. The UltraPC laptop is a forward-thinking product for professionals who prioritise performance. With its powerful hardware and smooth design, it is purpose-built to empower users to achieve their goals with confidence.”

It is also equipped with a clear 16 inch WUXGA IPS display showcasing high quality visuals indoor and outdoor with no impact from glare through the ant-glare display.

It has a 72Wh battery with high capacity and includes multiple ports including USB-C, HDMI, USB-A, and Micro SD.

The AMD Ryzen 7000 series processor it comes with deliver fast and reliable performance, increasing efficiency and minimising lag.

Smooth video, and the support of video and photo editing, high definition video viewing, streaming, and gaming is all possible through the AMD Radeon Graphics included.

It also has DTS:X Ultra technology to provide an immersive 3D audio rendering experience through speakers and headphones, with rich, realistic, potent sound.

The Ultra PCs are now available from LG.com/au or leading retailers.