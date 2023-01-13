Two new fitness features are coming to the Meta Quest – a Health Connect integration for Android users to sync Quest workout data automatically, and the ability to pair Bluetooth heart rate monitors and view stats in real time.

Google’s health API Health Connect lets Android users share fitness and health data between multiple apps and combine all that info in the one place. With this integration you can now link Quest Move VR workouts to Google Fit without doing anything. Meta put a similar integration in place with Apple Health for iOS users last year.

As far as privacy goes, Meta say your Move stats are stored locally on your Quest headset and will only be sent to Meta servers if you choose to sync them with your Meta Quest app – which, of course, you need to do to make the Health Connect integration work…

Still, Meta say the data you share is end-to-end encrypted and won’t be used for targeted ads, though you’ll also be agreeing to Google’s Health Connect terms, as well as any other third-party app you link to through Health Connect.

Same goes with heart rate data, if you connect with a Bluetooth heart rate monitor.

Compatible heart rate monitors include the Garmin HRM-Dual, while smartwatches may not work here.