Home > Latest News > Meta Begins Another Mass Layoff Round

Meta Begins Another Mass Layoff Round

By | 25 May 2023

Mark Zuckerberg’s “year of efficiency” continues today with the mass laying off of 6,000 more staffers.

This round will hit the business divisions, including “teams that handle content moderation, policy and regulatory issues” according to the Washington Post.

Meta’s human resources chief Lori Goler broke the news to staffers on Tuesday afternoon, writing Wednesday would be “another difficult day,” for the company.

This latest round of cuts will bring the recent total to 21,000, as part of Zuckerberg’s efforts to have “a more optimal ratio of engineers to other roles.”

The most recent round of cuts was in April, when technical workers were axed across the company’s VR play Reality Labs, as well as the Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram teams.

The first round of 10,000 cuts was made in November, which Zuckerberg almost seemed pleased about in hindsight.

“Since we reduced our workforce last year, one surprising result is that many things have gone faster,” Zuckerberg wrote last month.

“In retrospect, I underestimated the indirect costs of lower priority projects.”



