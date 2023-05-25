The new Galaxy Watch 6 has been leaked, weeks ahead of Samsung’s launch.

Samsung are still being very vague when it comes to details, but it seems the company have ditched the Classic branding and the signature rotating bezel from the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

Many have avoided the Galaxy 5 Pro due to this reason, and stuck with their Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

This rotating bezel is a lot more useful than just an aesthetic element. It allows users to interact with the software when its wet, and it’s a lot better than tiny touch controls on an already tiny screen.

It showcases a more reliable use of UI control than the touch-sensitive OLED screen.

It has been leaked the Galaxy Watch 6 will come in black as well others colours, and will come equipped with a larger 1.47-inch OLED screen.

Deemed to also offer a beefier 425mAh Li-ion unit, which allows a high on-screen time and is still smaller than the 590mAh battery the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro has.