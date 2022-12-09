McIntosh has launched the MC451 Dual Mono Power Amplifier, the line-up below the company’s MC901, featuring the company’s Hybrid Drive Technology.

The brand was able to combine the vacuum tube and solid state for the Hybrid Drive design that redefines sound performance by offering improved levels of sound reproduction.

The amplifier lets users decide which part of the frequency range of their respective loudspeakers is driven by the tube amplifier section, while using the solid state amplification for the bass range.

It pumps 300 Watts from the solid-state section and 150 Watts from the vacuum tube section.

The former consists of an output autoformer with 2,4,8 ohm taps, power guard and sentry monitor. The solid-state input doubles as the mono input when using the internal crossover.

There are separate inputs for the Vacuum Tube and Solid-state amplifiers are provided for using an external crossover.

The 150 W Vacuum Tube Amplifier which features a unity coupled circuit output transformer with 2, 4, 8 ohm taps, power guard SGS and sentry monitor, illuminated drivers, and a direct input for an external crossover.

The crossover has 1 Knob for solid state or tube balance and 1 Knob for crossover frequency.

For US$14000, the technology includes the company’s Autoformer™, Unity Coupled Circuit, Solid Cinch™ speaker binding posts, Monogrammed Heatsinks™, and a DualView™ Power Output Meter.

It launched in Canada and US beginning this month and will release elsewhere early next year.