Amazon Launches Tiktok-Style Feed For Shoppers

By | 9 Dec 2022

Amazon is launching Inspire, a TikTok-style shopping feed, with both photos and videos.

This new feature curates a customised feed on the e-commerce site based on one’s personal shopping preferences to draw attention away from apps like TikTok and garner traffic on their website instead.

The Inspire service, which will appear as a lightbulb-shaped icon on the app, will invite shoppers to select from over 20 interests, such as hiking, pets, travel, and gaming, which will then be used to tailor their feeds. Shoppers will be able to purchase goods posted by other customers, brands, and influencers.

Inspire will roll out to select customers in the U.S. in early December and will become widely available in the months to follow.

“In just a few taps, customers can discover new products or get inspiration on what to buy, all tailored to their interests, and then shop for those items on Amazon,” said Oliver Messenger, the director of Amazon Shopping.

It came as no surprise when Meta expanded the reels feature from Instagram to Facebook as users spend half their time on these apps watching videos.

Given the popularity of TikToks and Reels, Inspire might end up being the new rage.

“We invent every day to make shopping easy and fun,” noted Messenger in a statement about the launch.

“Inspire is our new shopping experience that connects Amazon customers with shoppable content created by other customers, the latest influencers, and a wide range of brands.”

 


