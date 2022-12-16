HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Matter Support Added To Google Nest Devices

Matter Support Added To Google Nest Devices

By | 16 Dec 2022

Google has added new smart home standard Matter to a number of its Nest devices.

In addition, a handful of Android devices running the Google Home app will also have Matter.

This makes Google the first major tech founding company to make the jump, beating the likes of Apple, Samsung, and Amazon to the punch.

As Google explains in a blog post: “As a member of the Connectivity Standards Alliance, the organisation that develops Matter, we’ve worked alongside 300 companies for nearly three years to help make it easier to connect smart home devices across hundreds of brands.

“With Matter, everything from smart lighting, thermostats, window shades and door locks will work better together with less time and effort on your part.”

Fast Pair on Android will also receive Matter support.

Google has also partnered with Samsung “to build a smoother Multi-Admin experience,” Google explains, saying this interoperability is due next year.

“When you open the Google Home app, you’ll see Matter devices that have been set up with Samsung SmartThings and have the option to easily add those devices to Google Home and vice-versa.”

Currently this is only available on Android devices, with iOS support coming to the Google Home app in the new year.

 

Matter compatible devices:

Google Home
Google Home Mini
Google Nest Mini
Google Nest Audio
Google Nest Hub (1st Gen)
Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen)
Google Nest Hub Max
Google Nest Wifi Pro

 


188304

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
New Smart Eve Home Automation Gear Now Matter Enabled
One-Third Of Smart Homes Faced Tech Problems In 2022
EXCLUSIVE:Serious Concerns Over High Cost Of Matter Licence Fees
Google Scrambles To Fix Slow Nest Wifi Pro Router
Google Rules Smart Speaker Market In OZ, Amazon Catching Up
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Mobile Game Market Sees First Decline In Smartphone Era
Latest News
/
December 16, 2022
/
Motorola Announces Moto X40 Flagship
Latest News
/
December 16, 2022
/
ACCC Decision Looms For Telstra-TPG Deal
Latest News
/
December 16, 2022
/
China Shipped Over 50% Of Large Displays In 2022
Latest News
/
December 16, 2022
/
EXCLUSIVE:Sound United Tipped To Jump Into Watches Next Year After HEOS Announcement
Latest News
/
December 16, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Mobile Game Market Sees First Decline In Smartphone Era
Latest News
/
December 16, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
The mobile games market has declined this year for the first time since the beginning of the smartphone era. Revenue...
Read More