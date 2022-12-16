Google has added new smart home standard Matter to a number of its Nest devices.

In addition, a handful of Android devices running the Google Home app will also have Matter.

This makes Google the first major tech founding company to make the jump, beating the likes of Apple, Samsung, and Amazon to the punch.

As Google explains in a blog post: “As a member of the Connectivity Standards Alliance, the organisation that develops Matter, we’ve worked alongside 300 companies for nearly three years to help make it easier to connect smart home devices across hundreds of brands.

“With Matter, everything from smart lighting, thermostats, window shades and door locks will work better together with less time and effort on your part.”

Fast Pair on Android will also receive Matter support.

Google has also partnered with Samsung “to build a smoother Multi-Admin experience,” Google explains, saying this interoperability is due next year.

“When you open the Google Home app, you’ll see Matter devices that have been set up with Samsung SmartThings and have the option to easily add those devices to Google Home and vice-versa.”

Currently this is only available on Android devices, with iOS support coming to the Google Home app in the new year.

Matter compatible devices:

Google Home

Google Home Mini

Google Nest Mini

Google Nest Audio

Google Nest Hub (1st Gen)

Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen)

Google Nest Hub Max

Google Nest Wifi Pro