Amazon is telling customers Xbox Series X pre-orders may not arrive in time for the release tomorrow and warns affected orders might not even be shipped until after Christmas.

The e-commerce giant says it is expecting to ship some consoles “in the coming weeks as we receive more inventory in November and December”.

It also estimates affected customers will receive their Microsoft gaming consoles by December 31st or before that date.

Emails were sent to customers who have pre-ordered the Xbox Series X less than 24 hours before the product was set to be delivered.

Amazon has not indicated how many customers have been affected or what is the reason behind the delay, however supply chain issues stemming from the coronavirus is the most likely cause.

The retailer also sent an email to PS5 pre-order customers in September, warning shipments may not arrive on the launch date of November 12.

On Amazon’s Australian website the Xbox Series X Console is listed as ‘currently unavailable’ with no indication of when stock will be replenished.

It also appears to be out of stock on Harvey Norman and JB Hi-Fi websites.