Market research firms Strategy Analytics and Canalys both expect the boom in the global tablet market to stay, as tablets offer a lower price point for consumers that are working and learning remotely in a pandemic and post-pandemic world.

“Tablets enjoyed a renaissance in Q2 2020 because the devices tick so many boxes for remote work and education use,” said Ishan Dutt, Analyst at Canalys.

“The ability to collaborate virtually as well as view and interact with digital content has become paramount, especially in the education space… Tablets help overcome this problem by allowing each family member to have their own device. And they are more budget-friendly than desktops and notebooks.”

In particular, detachable tablets have become increasingly popular, such as Lenovo’s new Chromebook Duet. Devices such as these have gained traction as primary devices for work.

According to Strategy Analytics, global tablet shipments grew by 17% year-on-year in Q2 2020.

“As COVID-19 is still uncontained in some of the largest markets in the world and research shows certain workers and companies are getting used to remote work, it’s safe to say this won’t be a temporary change in demand,” said Eric Smith, Director of Connected Computing.

“Tablets have evolved from the simple entertainment slat of the boom years into devices more capable of handling work and school tasks, which has broadened the choices consumers and commercial clients face when upgrading or buying new devices for the new normal.”

Samsung is hoping to tap this market with the new Galaxy Tab S7+ it unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event yesterday.