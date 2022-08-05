Macbook Pro users will face a lengthy wait if they need to buy a charger for their machines, with stock shortages meaning orders are banked up for months.

Both the 96W and 140W chargers have significant waits times on Apple’s online stores, with Australian orders placed today not able to be picked up or delivery until October 4. The situation is the same for the US.

The 140W charger ships with the 16-inch MacBook Pro, and the 96W comes with the 14-inch models.

The fast-charging speed for the Macbook Pro was one of the key selling points for Apple upon release, with the 140W able to go from zero to 50 per cent charged within half an hour.