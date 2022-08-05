HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
LG And Samsung Compete For Cloud Gaming

By | 5 Aug 2022

LG has announced that it will be offering users three months of Stadia Pro, Google’s cloud-based gaming service.

Stadia, the free version of the service, allows users to stream their favourite games directly to their televisions without the need for hardware, as long as they buy the games. Stadia Pro has a subscription fee but makes certain games free and reduces the price of others, and allows games to be streamed at 4K resolution with 60 FPS and 5.1 surround sound with HDR. Currently, Stadia has an offering of over 250 games.

This news comes as Samsung also looks to bolster its cloud gaming capabilities, with Amazon Luna joining the company’s Gaming Hub, alongside Nvidia GeForce Now, Xbox Cloud Gaming and of course, Google Stadia. With all services combined, Samsung’s Gaming Hub offers users over 1,000 games.

“By teaming up with Samsung, we’re bringing our growing collection of games, unlimited gameplay channels including the Retro Channel and Jackbox Channel, and the Prime Gaming Channel that offers Amazon Prime members a rotating selection of games to play for free,” says Amazon Luna director George Tsipolitis.

Samsung and LG, who are both at the forefront of smart TV offerings and cloud gaming implementation, look to be amping up their long running tech rivalry with their gaming services. Cloud gaming is set to be the future of the industry, and with as the technology becomes more mainstream, we may see a gaming rivalry mimicking the classic PlayStation vs Xbox debate.

The free period of Google Stadia Pro on LG TVs will be available from August 10th 2022 to January 31st 2023, and will require you to be a new subscriber to Stadia Pro.


