Mac Pro Rack For An Extra $750

Apple’s Server Rack version of its $10K Mac Pro is finally available for an extra $750.

As the name suggests the Mac Pro Rack model is designed for server applications with the form factor better suited to environments including render farms.

Coming in at a starting cost of $10,749, the model is available for purchase from the Apple store.

The Rack version of the Mac Pro represents a return to form for the Californian based company who stopped selling its Xserver rackmount option for the original tower design back in 2011.

Keeping the same internal design as the Mac Pro Tower, the only real difference are the front-facing handles for horizontal rack mounting, which means the exclusion of the optional $640 wheels.

Other differences include the positioning of the power button and the front-facing Thunderbolt 3 and USB ports.

With full specifications, the Rack model will cost $110 more at $86,589.00 compared to the $86,479 you can spend on the tower (wheels included).