JBL Australia has launched the next generation of its popular, portable party speaker; the JBL Boombox 2, which is the brand’s loudest Boombox to date, featuring JBL’s Original Pro Sound for deep bass, clear mids and smooth highs.

The JBL Boombox 2 is the toughest and most durable speaker in JBL’s line-up, with an IPX7 waterproof rating. It features a bold, modern design, with JBL’s classic handle and distinct side detailing.

This party speaker is therefore ideal no matter the terrain, whether it’s a trip to the beach, backyard, park, or household dancefloor.

The battery offers up to 24 hours of playtime, and has a built-in power bank, which can be used to charge smartphones and tablets, even while music is playing.

Those who already own JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers will be able to add the JBL Boombox 2 to their existing mix. Users can connect an unlimited amount of these speakers to create an even bigger sound and pump up the party.

The JBL Boombox 2 is now available at all leading electronics retailers for $629.95.

“Thanks to epic sound and waterproof design, our portable speakers have always been a favourite among on-the-move consumers. We’re thrilled to introduce Boombox 2, the next generation of our largest portable speaker, featuring the biggest, loudest and deepest bass yet,” said Marcus Fry, Brand Activation Director of AUNZ at Harman.

Specs:

Transducers: woofer 2 x 106mm, tweeter 2 x 20 mm

Rated output power: 2 x 40W RMS (AC mode), 2 x 30W RMS (battery mode)

Frequency response: 50Hz-20kHz

Signal-to-noise ratio: > 80dB

Battery charge time: 6.5 hrs

Music play time: up to 24 hours (dependent on volume level and audio content)

Bluetooth 5.1

Dimensions (W x H x D): 484 x 201 x 256 mm