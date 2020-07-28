Search engine behemoth, Google, has extended its work-from-home mandate for staff across most of its major offices by another year, affecting around 200,000 individuals until at least July 2021.

The news makes Google the first US tech giant to significantly extend its work-from-home policy during the COVID19 pandemic, potentially putting pressure on other tech giants to follow suit.

Currently, many US tech companies are set to relax measures from January, however, some commentators assert Google’s news could prompt a domino effect in response.

According to The Wall Street Journal the decision was finalised after internal debate last week, and was praised for offering employees the freedom to re-sign long-term housing leases:

“I hope this will offer the flexibility you need to balance work with taking care of yourselves and your loved ones over the next 12 months,” said Chief Executive, Sundar Pichai, in a note to staff.

The extension will apply to staff at many of its global offices (e.g. US, India, UK) alongside partial changes at some of its smaller international offices.

The news comes after Facebook Chief Executive, Mark Zuckerberg, forecast around half of its staff to work from home in the next decade.

Apple was recently forced to re-close some of its retail outlets after opening them again in months prior, following spikes in coronavirus infections.