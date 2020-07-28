HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Google > Google Extends Work-From-Home To July 2021, Others May Follow Suit

Google Extends Work-From-Home To July 2021, Others May Follow Suit

By | 28 Jul 2020
, ,

Search engine behemoth, Google, has extended its work-from-home mandate for staff across most of its major offices by another year, affecting around 200,000 individuals until at least July 2021.

The news makes Google the first US tech giant to significantly extend its work-from-home policy during the COVID19 pandemic, potentially putting pressure on other tech giants to follow suit.

Currently, many US tech companies are set to relax measures from January, however, some commentators assert Google’s news could prompt a domino effect in response.

According to The Wall Street Journal the decision was finalised after internal debate last week, and was praised for offering employees the freedom to re-sign long-term housing leases:

“I hope this will offer the flexibility you need to balance work with taking care of yourselves and your loved ones over the next 12 months,” said Chief Executive, Sundar Pichai, in a note to staff.

The extension will apply to staff at many of its global offices (e.g. US, India, UK) alongside partial changes at some of its smaller international offices.

The news comes after Facebook Chief Executive, Mark Zuckerberg, forecast around half of its staff to work from home in the next decade.

Apple was recently forced to re-close some of its retail outlets after opening them again in months prior, following spikes in coronavirus infections.

About Post Author
CONTRIBUTOR (Award-nominated technology writer)
, , , , , , , , ,
You may also like
Big W Inks Amazon Echo Show Deal Amid Turnaround
LG Debunks Solar Module Business Exit, Invests Millions
Facebook Takes EU To Court For Privacy Invasion
Google Sued For Misleading Oz Consumers About Combining Personal Data
Google’s E-commerce Platform To Rival Amazon’s, Removes Fees
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Dodgy Bank Used By Distributors Facing New Money Laundering Claims
Distribution Industry Latest News
/
July 28, 2020
/
Big W Inks Amazon Echo Show Deal Amid Turnaround
Amazon Display Industry
/
July 28, 2020
/
Kantar: Galaxy ‘A Series’ Success A Tough Act To Follow
Apple Latest News Samsung
/
July 28, 2020
/
Herman Miller & Logitech G Team Up For Dream, Ergonomic Gaming Chair
Gaming Latest News Logitech
/
July 28, 2020
/
EXCLUSIVE:Supply Chain Facing Major Problems As Chinese Factories Stop Credit
Latest News Marketing Sales & Marketing
/
July 28, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Dodgy Bank Used By Distributors Facing New Money Laundering Claims
Distribution Industry Latest News
/
July 28, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Westpac’s anti-money laundering drama has taken a new turn with authorities now finding several large undisclosed transfers to questionable accounts...
Read More