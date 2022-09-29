Catering to those with a smaller space, premium German television Manufacturer Loewe is expanding it’s bild v range with a compact 48-inch model.

The bild v.48 dr+ has been designed with smaller spaces in mind such as offices, kitchens and bedrooms, providing users with a smaller screen that doesn’t compromise on premium design or German quality.

At the core of the new television is the SL5 Chassis, which sports a high-end 4K OLED panel with both HDR10 and HLG, for accurate colour across a wide range of content.

The built-in soundbar boasts 80-watts of power across six drivers for truly high-end cinematic sound. In addition, Mimi Sound Personalization allows users to custom tune the sound signature of the television to their preference and hearing ability, making audio and dialogue clearer without raising the volume.

As is the rest of the Loewe bild v 4K OLED range is, the new television is manufactured with care at the company’s headquarters in Kronach, Germany, where each television is individually calibrated, ensuring the ultimate in realistic and detailed colour.

The Loewe bild v.48 dr+ features the company’s ‘Easy TV Mode’, which the TV to be reduced to its core functionality, disabling connections to Internet and Wi-Fi, ensuring simple and easy operation, and improving data security.

To top it all off, the new model features Loewe dr+, a two-channel system and dual multi tuner for simple recording of live television straight to your television. The two-channel system allows for multiple shows to be recorded at once, or one show watched whilst another recorded, ensuring users don’t need to choose between one or the other. This is all saved to the TV’s in-built 1TB HDD, capable of archiving a large stockpile of content.

Loewe’s bild v.48 dr+ is compatible with the company’s range of premium mounting solutions. Whilst equipped from the factory with a rotatable Loewe table stand V, it is also compatible with the company’s innovative floor2ceiling, floor stand flex and floor stand universal stands, as well as wall mount solutions.

The Loewe bild v.48 dr+ is due for release in 2023, with a RRP of $5,999 AUD.