LG Electronics has announced that its CX OLED 4K TV will be available in a 48-inch size in Australia from September. Currently, the CX TV is available in 55”, 65”, 77” and 88”.

Australian consumers will be able to pre-register their interest in purchasing one of the 48-inch CX TVs at lg.com/au/lg-48-inch-oled-tv.

This new 48-inch sizing makes it an ideal TV for gaming, or it could serve as a second, mid-sized Smart TV.

“We continue to push boundaries with our home entertainment offering at LG whilst meeting the needs of a wide range of Australian consumers,” said Tony Brown, Marketing Manager for Home Entertainment, LG Electronics Australia.

“We first showcased the 48-inch OLED TV at CES and are excited to finally bring our premium OLED display technology to the mid-size TV market. Gamers will especially gravitate towards this model as it meeds the needs of both PC and console gamers.”

The CX TV boasts ‘perfect blacks’ and infinite contrast thanks to its self-illuminating pixels. With high pixel density of 8 million pixels on a compact screen, the 48-inch CX reproduces vivid and sharp 4K picture quality.

For gamers, the 2020 LG OLED TVs are the first in the industry to be NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible, meaning graphics are rendered in sync with the gaming console. This technology adapts the TV’s refresh rate to the frame rate of the connected hardware in order to increase player immersion.

LG’s OLED technology employs the precision of individual pixel control to produce exception picture quality, low input lag, and 1ms pixel response time for an immersive gaming experience without flickering or stuttering.

It has four HDMI 2.1 ports, offering the benefits of advanced HDMI specifications such as Auto Low Latency Mode to automatically enable Game Mode and eliminate unnecessary processing when the console is detected. It also supports AMD FreeSync Premium and Variable Refresh Rate for less stutter and frame tearing.

Enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC) enables uncompressed Dolby Atmos content to pass-through the TV to an external audio device.

On the audio front, the CX supports Dolby Atmos and LG deep learning-based AI Sound Acoustic Tuning, which adjusts sound according to the acoustic environment.