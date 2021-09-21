HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
LG's Amazing QNED MiniLED TV Range Available In Australia

LG’s Amazing QNED MiniLED TV Range Available In Australia

By | 21 Sep 2021

LG Electronics Australia has announced that its QNED MiniLED TV lineup, with one 4K and two 8K series, are now available in Australia.

The TV range combines thousands of Mini LED panels with Quantum Dot and NanoCell technology for the most realistic image quality available: much better blacks and more accurate colour reproduction.

There are between 960 to 2,400 individual dimming zones for pristine backlighting, and ultra-high contrast. In addition, the TVs sport α9 (Alpha) Gen4 and α7 (Alpha) Gen4 AI processors, which upscale the resolution for even richer pictures.

“LG QNED MiniLED TVs will enrich the everyday lives of our customers, whether they enjoy movies, sports or gaming,” said Tony Brown, Marketing Manager for Home Entertainment at LG Electronics Australia.

“Combining the best of both Quantum Dot and NanoCell colour technologies with the advantages of MiniLED backlights, our QNED MiniLED TVs are a new addition to our innovative home entertainment range and offer Australians a new and improved LED/LCD TV range in big screen sizes.

“As we spend more time at home, it is clear that Australians are continuing to invest in upgrading the home entertainment experience for their houses and we’re proud to offer them a new premium viewing option.”

The Sports Alert feature gives notifications about key sporting moments before, during and after games, covering the Rugby Union, Premier League, NBA and NFL, which a huge array of apps are baked into the televisions: Netflix, Disney+, Stan, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime, Optus Sport and more.

Check out the range and price, below.

 

