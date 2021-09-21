Foxtel Originals has announced that previous network executive producer Howard Myers has been promoted to commissioning editor and supervising producer, unscripted.

Myers has been with Foxtel since 2016. Under his new role he will oversee all the company’s local productions for the Lifestyle and Entertainment sector, both in-house and external productions.

“It’s a challenging, exciting and rewarding role with an ever-growing diverse slate of shows in production across Lifestyle, Entertainment and Factual,” Myers explained of his new role.

Foxtel’s executive director of television, Brian Walsh, said: “Howard has made a significant contribution to the success of our Foxtel Originals slate and I am delighted that his work has been recognised with this appointment.”