An interesting technology filing has inadvertently revealed that LG is currently working on its first ever Chromebook.

Last week, a filing was listed with Bluetooth SIG, the group that awards Bluetooth certifications, for an “LG Chromebook.”

The device’s model number is “11TC50Q,” and the machine will use Bluetooth 5.

Unfortunately, that’s all we know at this early stage, but an LG-branded Chromebook makes a lot of sense for the company, and a good alternative to its Gram-branded laptop series.