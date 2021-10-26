HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > LG Working On Its First Chromebook

LG Working On Its First Chromebook

By | 26 Oct 2021

An interesting technology filing has inadvertently revealed that LG is currently working on its first ever Chromebook.

Last week, a filing was listed with Bluetooth SIG, the group that awards Bluetooth certifications, for an “LG Chromebook.”

The device’s model number is “11TC50Q,” and the machine will use Bluetooth 5.

Unfortunately, that’s all we know at this early stage, but an LG-branded Chromebook makes a lot of sense for the company, and a good alternative to its Gram-branded laptop series.

 

About Post Author
,
You may also like
LG Goes For Comfort With New Ergo Monitors
LG Reports Record Sales But Plummeting Profits
LG Add New Streaming Options For Third-Party TVs
LG And Mercedes Take The Fast Lane To A Safer Future
LG Gram Comes With Windows 11 
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Details Of Motorola Watch Revealed
Latest News
/
October 26, 2021
/
Nokia And TPG Unleash Australia’s First 5G Femtocell
Latest News
/
October 26, 2021
/
Apple Ios Privacy Updates Impact Facebook Revenue
Latest News
/
October 26, 2021
/
Should Australian Telco’s Ban Fake Calls? UK Acts
Latest News
/
October 26, 2021
/
FB Whistle-Blower Urges UK Lawmakers To Act Fast  
Latest News
/
October 26, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Details Of Motorola Watch Revealed
Latest News
/
October 26, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
An investor press release by CE Brands has revealed that Motorola will soon be releasing the Moto Watch 100, a...
Read More