LG Electronics is set to introduce a “better culinary life for all” with its new built-in kitchen package at IFA 2023, expected to boost energy efficiency, user-friendly features and elegant design, comprising of an InstaView oven, QuadWash dishwasher, downdraft induction oven, bottom-freezer refrigerator and microwave oven.

This new kitchen package is an effort to strengthen LG’s position in the European built in market, and the home appliance market. Plans to expand built in home appliance markets in North America and Europe where declared last month, which account for 70% of the global market.

The LG InstaView Oven has enhanced insulators and optimised heating control, along with a four lauyered glass door expected to minimise heat loss, coming equipped with InstaView technology which allows the user to see inside without opening the door.

It can also blend aesthetics with functionality, coming with a matte black finish, intuitive touch controls and an ergonomic handle. This oven can provide specialised cooking settings; including steaming, sous vide, and air frying.

Cleaning is easy thanks to LG’s EasyClean, removing the need for vigorous scrubbing and chemical use.

The InstaView model will be showcased at IFA 2023, alongside a compact, 24 inch oven with Steam Assistant.

The LG QuadWash dishwasher offers a way to optimise energy usage during each cycle, releasing high pressure jets of waters at all directions, removing stains, grease and food debris, and the exclusive TrueSteam technology minimises water spots.

It features an easy to read LED display panel, illuminated by a subtle mood light indicator. It’s WiFi enabled, and can connect to the LG ThinQ App, for convenient, easy control and monitor operation, and the ability to download new cycles, and resolve minor issues through Smart Diagnosis.

LG’s Downdraft Induction Oven comes equipped with a downdraft and hood ventilation system in the centre of the cooking surface, pulling down smoke and steam, using mesh filters and offers multiple speed settings for precise air extraction, accompanied by user-friendly slide type touch controls.

President of LG’s Home Appliance and Air Solution Company, Lyu Jae-cheol said, “LG’s kitchen package incorporates the innovative technologies and seamless design that consumers worldwide have come to expect from the LG brand. These stylish built-ins deliver a more convenient cooking solution and a better culinary life for all, enhancing our product lineup and solidifying our position in the European market.”

Visitors at the booth will get to see a range of products from the kitchen package, integrated into two concept kitchen featured in the LG Cooking Studio exhibit.

The booth will be at Hall 18, Messe Berlin at IFA 2023, taking place from September 1st to 5th.