At Logitech’s Sydney headquarters, their Head of B2B Sales ANZ, Sean Byrne, said their suite of hybrid-friendly products like their Sight camera, Desk Booking Solution, and Bolt are designed to allow for teammates in remote and flexible work environments to live their most productive lives.

Logitech has long been associated with innovative work tools enabling efficiency and now with the current flexible work culture being the norm, the tech company has focused on an entire line of hybrid-friendly tools to ensure whether workers are in the office or fully remote, they will feel more engaged and included.

“It’s hard to define workspaces these days but we know flexible environments are what employees want. Logitech set out to create flexible solutions to enable a more interactive environment and empower workers to be their most productive,” Byrne said.

As a tool, Logitech Sight sets the stage for a more interactive meeting space by detecting speakers in real time with its 315° video capture. After speakers are detected, teammates who are speaking are shown around the table with dual lenses capturing up to 4K resolution which vaguely resembles a sort of Brady Bunch kind of scene on the screen.

With a pickup range of 2.3 metres, Sight finds, frames, and follows up to four speakers at a time, while shifting between current speakers naturally as the conversation unfolds.

Sight also features a mic placed higher up to ensure the best sound possible for conference calls and was designed to allow for a more inclusive environment. It can work seamlessly with all the larger conference platforms like Teams, Zoom, Google.

Byrne said about new tools like Sight, “It’s about better collaboration. Logitech wanted to produce solid solutions to allow people to be more effective and to make coming back into the office more attractive if that’s what they want.”

For hot-desking and flexible working, the all-in-one Logi Dock solution has enterprise-quality audio and seamlessly blends into personal workspaces with features like calendar integration which notifies users when a meeting starts with flashing lights.

Whereas the Booking software solution allows you to pre-book desks and helps users to ensure they are next to co-workers they want to collaborate with most.

For a safe and secure connection, Logi Bolt technology grants SMB to Enterprise workplaces a safe and secure connection, presenting necessary security for teams operating in flexible work environments.

With their latest set of products, Logitech set out to ensure working from the office is just as attractive to remote workers as their home setup was or better.

“We are seeing a big shift into hybrid work environments, and we don’t see that as going away anytime soon,” Byrne said.

Available in Australia this August, Logitech Sight can be pre-ordered here and all other products will be available at most Australian retailers where Logitech products are sold.