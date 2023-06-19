HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > LG Releases Brand New ‘Gram Style’ Laptop, Colourful & Lightweight

LG Releases Brand New ‘Gram Style’ Laptop, Colourful & Lightweight

By | 19 Jun 2023

LG Electronics Australia have announced the highly anticipated LG ‘Gram Style’ laptop has become available locally, created for those on-the-go.

It features a super sleek white body, and is available in two new 14 inch models.

Featuring a compact, lightweight design, offering functionality in a sleek finish that has the ability to change colour when viewed at different angles. Both models come with multitasking capabilities, which includes Intel’s Evo 13th Gen processor, and Intel Iris Xe graphics.

Head of B2B Marketing (Solutions for Business) at LG Australia, Brad Reed said, “The LG gram Style, is a testament to deliver products that are personalised to each LG customer.  The latest addition to the LG gram range, LG is delivering personal technology devices that want to express themselves through personalistion, without compromising on the tech features they need.”

“The LG gram Style will support LG customers through their needs for work and play, equipped with smart technology to support the multitasking needs of busy, on-the-go Australians.”

This will be the first LG gram laptop to feature a 14 inch OLED screen, and is equipped with a 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, delivering exceptional image resolution.

Bringing in Windows 11, both models have been powered through a 120Hz refresh rate, 0.2ms response time, 6000MHz of lightning-quick memory, and a 72W battery able to travel day to night without the need for a charger.

Both models also come equipped with two Thunderbolt 4, two USB 3.2, HDMI, headphone, and Micro-SD Card slot options, and a seamless touchpad that stays hidden when not in use, and can illuminate an LED backlight with the slightest touch.

Both have 120Hz Anti-Glare capabilities, which reduce on-screen distractions from the environment around, and a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio.

Both are now available from LG and select retailers.

Specifications:



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
LG Launches DualUp Monitor With A Super Tall Display
What’s New From LG That Will Bring Your Home To Life
LG’s New Portable Touch-Screen OLED TV Sells Out
LG Announces Local Availability Of New SuperSlim Notebook
LG Expands CordZero Vacuum Range
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

350 Million Hours Of Activision Blizzard’s Diablo IV Played In Two Weeks
Latest News
/
June 19, 2023
/
LG Launches DualUp Monitor With A Super Tall Display
Latest News
/
June 19, 2023
/
Melbourne Retail Centre Sells For $50M
Latest News
/
June 19, 2023
/
Stan Signs Multi-Year Lionsgate, Starz Deal
Latest News
/
June 19, 2023
/
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 and Watch6 Classic First Images Released
Latest News
/
June 19, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

350 Million Hours Of Activision Blizzard’s Diablo IV Played In Two Weeks
Latest News
/
June 19, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Diablo IV by Activision Blizzard Inc has seen a record 350 million hours of gameplay it two weeks since the...
Read More