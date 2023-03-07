LG’s new XL7 party speaker is the first step to making sure your next shindig is a memorable one, anytime, anywhere, thanks to dynamic sound, more than 20 hours battery life, and lighting effects that get people in the mood for fun.

Along with the LG XL5, the 2023 additions to LG’s XBOOM party speaker line have been designed to enhance a listener’s spirit, immersing them in the celebration.

With 250W of power to back up its looks, the XL7 has a mighty eight-inch subwoofer that promises deep room-filling bass that won’t get lost if your party is outside.

There’s also Dynamic Bass Optimiser to boost the bottom end, ensuring a well-balanced soundscape without distortion down low, so even if you’re playing tunes at a subtle volume it will automatically beef up the bass levels, promising optimum delivery.

You’ll also benefit from two 2.5″ dome tweeters that promise this unit comes across just as well outside as it does indoors.

Then there are the lights, which are a must-have these days on any well-appointed partybox. Here, the pixel LED feature shows off colourful patterns, a visual EQ effect, characters, or customised text on the LED panel.

There’s also multi-colour ring lighting for lightshows with various effects – flashing, rotating – that will sync to your tunes. Then there’s the customisable lighting feature to choose colours, patterns, animations and messages through the XBOOM app to fit the party mood you’re looking for.

As for convenience, there’s a telescopic handle and wheels to shift the unit around as easily as possible – and if that happens to see you move the unit out to the pool, it has an IPX4 rating in case your guests are having a water fight.