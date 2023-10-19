LG has announced the local availability of its recent robot vacuum range, which were designed for a hands-free cleaning experience within the home.

The three models, the R5-PRO, R5T-AUTO, and R3 PRIME, feature a wet mop function allowing users to vacuum and mop simultaneously, and are equipped with LiDAR sensor technology, providing obstacle and cliff detection, preventing collisions and enabling seamless navigation.

The vacuum range is the balance between powerful cleaning capabilities and a sleek design. The LG ThinQ app allows users to access many features, including room mapping, remote operation, and cleaning record tracking.

The R5-PRO and R5T-AUTO models are equipped with a 360 LiDAR Sensor feature, which maps the layout of rooms and identifies obstacle locations. Using the LG ThinQ app, users can designate a cleaning zone for focused cleaning or set restricted areas to avoid.

There is a double duty vacuum and wet mop, complete with a 4 level suction selection. Users can customise the suction level based on specific cleaning requirements. These include floor material, surface size, and type of dust.

The R5-PRO and R5T-AUTO models boast Smart Suction, which is accessible through the LG ThinQ app, and automatically increases suction power by one level when a carpet is detected.

The R5T-AUTO model also offers an auto emptying tower, disposing of dust and particles when the vacuum returns to the docking station for recharging. The contents are stored in a dust storage bag, and can easily be changed once at full capacity.

The low height clearance and side brush design allows for effective cleaning in hard-to-reach areas, such as along wall surfaces and underneath furniture.

All three models are compatible Google Home and Alexa. This allows users to start/end cleaning tasks through voice commands while receiving real-time updates on the status.

The new robot vacuum range is available now from LG’s website, and leading retailers. The R3 PRIME retails for $499.00 AUD, and the R5-PRO retails for $699.00 AUD. There is currently no pricing or availability known for the R5T-AUTO.

Marketing Manager of Home Appliances at LG, Shannon Tweedie said, “Australians are increasingly looking for added convenience in their daily chores and are embracing innovative technology to do so – giving them back more time to focus on what truly matters.”

“Designed to bring convenience to Australian homes, the LG robot vacuum range merges intuitive technology, such as LiDAR sensors, with smart features including built-in mop and connectivity with the LG ThinQ app to help elevate everyday experiences.”