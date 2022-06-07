HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
LG Launch Premium ‘True To Food’ Kitchen Range

By | 7 Jun 2022

LG Electronics is unveiling their new Signature Kitchen Suite at Milan Design Week, with the company saying the range has a focus on a human-centered design philosophy and thoughtfully designed customer experiences.

Milan Design week takes place from June 7th to June 12th and will feature the latest in furniture design from over 2,100 booths from 188 countries, with an expected 370,000 attendees.

The Signature Kitchen Suite range is made up of built-in appliances such as ovens, cooktops, rangetops, ranges, fridges, microwaves, dishwashers and more.

LG’s Signature Kitchen Suite promises to reimagine the cooking experience by combining innovative designs with premium technology. At the core of LG’s design principles with the Signature Kitchen suite is the ‘True to Food’ theme, highlighting the importance of quality food preservation and freshness.

LG have partnered with Italian furniture brand Molteni&C S.p.A for both their virtual and physical showroom, focusing on the high-quality European design of both company’s new ranges, which will be featured in a ‘Hide & Seek’ short film.

Those attending Milan Design Week will also get to see the LG OLED Objet Collection Easel (65Art90) and Posé (LX1) display models, which LG say represent an exciting new direction for TV.

For more information on the new ranges and information on where to buy, head over to the LG website.



