Home > Latest News > LG Goes Minimalistic With New 2023 Appliance Range

LG Goes Minimalistic With New 2023 Appliance Range

By | 27 Dec 2022

LG Electronics who were missing in action at last year’s CES is set to make up for their absence in 2023 with the launch of a new line of minimalist-design appliances, including a washer and dryer.

Taking a ‘back to basics’ approach, the new range is different with the removal of all unnecessary design elements to deliver a minimalist aesthetic look.

The distinctive, new products reflect LG’s strong commitment to sustainability, the South Korean Company claims with the business featuring recycled materials inside and out and requiring fewer parts and less energy to make than conventional appliances.

LG’s minimalist appliances match with any kind of décor, colour scheme or interior trend the Company claims.

The line-ups’ achromatic colour palette and lack of decorative embellishment offers a modern yet classic look that allows the products to blend in seamlessly with their surroundings. In addition to a clean, simple design language, LG’s appliances boast an elegantly clear control experience that users will find effortlessly easy to get to grips with.

By lowering the number of components and printed elements used, LG’s minimalist-design appliances take less time, use fewer resources, and require less energy to manufacture.

Each model in the new range also features internal and external parts – and ships in packaging – made from recyclable materials.

The new range, which includes a refrigerator, washing machine, dryer, oven range and dishwasher, is also a part of LG’s innovative upgradable appliance line-up,

Visitors to LG’s booth (#15501, Las Vegas Convention Centre, Las Vegas) at CES 2023 from January 5-8 can experience all of the company’s latest innovations, including the new minimalist-design appliance line-up.


374143

