LG Display has finally reveals its transparent OLED displays in public, showcasing the technology in the Guggenheim in New York City.

LG Display used the technology at the Young Collectors Council Party, with a series of 55-inch screens which have 40 per cent transparency – in order to avid partygoers bumping into them, I suppose.

The YCC Party used the screens as photo frames, providing different background visuals for selfies.

This technology has been in development since at least 2016, when LG first showed off the transparent OLED.

At CES 2021, the company released video of a transparent OLED that sunk into a bed frame when not in use.