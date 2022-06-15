HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > LG Display Reveal Transparent OLEDs

LG Display Reveal Transparent OLEDs

By | 15 Jun 2022

LG Display has finally reveals its transparent OLED displays in public, showcasing the technology in the Guggenheim in New York City.

LG Display used the technology at the Young Collectors Council Party, with a series of 55-inch screens which have 40 per cent transparency – in order to avid partygoers bumping into them, I suppose.

The YCC Party used the screens as photo frames, providing different background visuals for selfies.

This technology has been in development since at least 2016, when LG first showed off the transparent OLED.

At CES 2021, the company released video of a transparent OLED that sunk into a bed frame when not in use.



About Post Author
,
You may also like
Samsung To Manufacture OLED For Apple iPhones, Tablets & PC’s
Samsung Walks Away From LG OLED TV Deal
LG Reveals OLED Display That Folds 360 Degrees
HP Taps LG Display For Foldable OLED Notebook Panels
LG Developing OLED Panels For iPad
target="_blank"
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Choice Retailers Scare Campaign, Lacks Substance & Key Details
Latest News
/
June 15, 2022
/
Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 Wireless Details Revealed
Latest News
/
June 15, 2022
/
Nothing Confirm Release Of Debut Smartphone Next Month
Latest News
/
June 15, 2022
/
AMD To Launch Next-Gen Graphics Cards in 2022, Takes On Nvidia
Latest News
/
June 15, 2022
/
Wages Rise After Consumer Confidence Drops To Recessionary Levels
Latest News
/
June 15, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Choice Retailers Scare Campaign, Lacks Substance & Key Details
Latest News
/
June 15, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
So called consumer watchdog Choice has made claims that retailers are “secretly” capturing the faces of their customers without their...
Read More