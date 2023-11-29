HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
LG Display Confirms 32” OLEDs & 30” Transparent OLED

By | 29 Nov 2023

LG Display has confirmed it will soon be offering 32-inch, 34-inch, and 39-inch OLED panels, which will likely be used in monitors, however the 32-inch could double as an OLED TV.

The company has also admitted it will produce 30-inch and 70-inch transparent OLED panels.

Samsung Display also makes a 34-inch QD-OLED panel, but with LG’s move, punters will have a choice between QD-OLED and WOLED.

The extra sizes were announced last week during an industry event by LG Display.

LG Display supplies WOLED panels to LG Electronics, Acer, ASUS, BenQ, Sony, Philips, and Panasonic, among others.

There’s been no clarification when these new panels will be available, however experts are tipping they will be seen at CES, set to take place in January 2024.

Along with these sizes, LG Display will also add 30-inch and 77-inch sizes to the roster of transparent OLED panels. The 77-inch will start production at the end of this year.

LG Display has said that these could be used commercially, or in “general home environments,” due to “lifestyle changes.”



