LG Launch Bacteria Killing True Wireless Earbuds

LG has unveiled its new pair of true wireless headphones packed with Meridian Audio technology and a bacteria killing UVNano case.

The LG Tone Free HBS-Fl7 Bluetooth Wireless Stereo Earbuds with UVnano Charging case and meridian audio, first released in South Korea, are now available in the US for $199 in either black or white.

No word yet on whether the earbuds will find their way down under, or for how much.

LG is looking to set a new standard with the Tone Free earbuds, combining high-performance audio with innovative design features that go beyond typical true wireless earphones.

The most impressive feature is the UVnano charging case, equipped with functionality using UV rays that help reduce bacteria on the earbud tips while charging.

How effective this function will be at sanitising earwax covered earphones is still unclear, however.

The USB-C charging case supports fast charging, adding an extra 15 hours the Tone Free Earbuds 6 hour battery life.

Plus, just five minutes of charging will get you one hour of playtime.

Thanks to Meridian Audio technology, LG has created ‘superior audio’ experience that they believe is ‘remarkably close to the original recording with rich bass and clear treble’.

Its composite diaphragm helps each individual earbud produce clarity in high, mid and low ranges, by combing a high-strength metal layer with plastic for accurate treble and deep bass.

Featuring a semi-open design, the LG Tone Free earbuds are suitable for all-day wear with three different gel tips for the solid fit.

The earbuds are also IPX4-rated from water and sweat resistance.

Supported by the LG Tone & Talk app can track and locate the earbuds, as well as adjust certain functions of your connected earbuds.