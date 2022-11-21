HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Lenovo’s New Tab Extreme Sports High-End 9000 Chipset

By | 21 Nov 2022

A new tablet from Lenovo has been spotted on Google Play Console which runs the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset accompanied by 8GB of RAM.

As per the filing, Lenovo Tab Extreme comes with a display resolution of 3000 x 1876 at 320 ppi, a major upgrade from previous tablets. While the size is not clear yet, it is expected to be a 11-inch, or 12-inch device based on its resolution.

The tab, with a model number TB570FU, has a constant symmetrical bezel, a central front-facing camera, and a simple modern design. The screenshot of the tablet seems to be Android 13.

If it does arrive with Android 13, it would beat Google’s own Pixel Tablet to the punch as the first tablet with the newest version of the operating system out of the box.

There’s no further news on the specs for the Lenovo Tab Extreme, but it’s plausible the company will launch the Android-based tablet sooner rather than later.


