Lenovo’s Latest “Nano” ThinkCentre Desktops Arrive In Oz

By | 1 Jul 2020
Lenovo is expanding its popular range of ultra-small workstation desktops with the ThinkCentre M75n and the ThinkCentre M75n IoT, providing more powerful and flexible computing solutions where space is limited. Both models are available in Australia from today.

The ThinkCentre M75n, the smallest desktop in the ThinkCentre portfolio, is powered by AMD Ryzen PRO processors with solid state storage and Windows 10. Weighing just 505g, the ThinkCentre M75n is portable, but it can also be connected to an external keyboard, mouse and up to two displays for a multi-monitor, full desktop computing experience. Pricing for the ThinkCentre M75n starts at $879.

The ThinkCentre M75n IoT is ideal for integrating into warehouse, retail and healthcare edge computing environments, supporting Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to efficiently transport data to the cloud or data centre.

In order to support the Edge compute and ThinClient solutions, the M75n IoT supports a variety of OS options and maintains built-in driver support for older OS versions to ensure backwards compatibility. Pricing for ThinkCentre M75 IoT starts at $779.

Additionally, Lenovo’s previously announced ThinkCentre M90n is now available with 4G/LTE WWAN for enhanced high-speed connectivity in more remote locations. Pricing for ThinkCentre M90n IoT starts at $499.

