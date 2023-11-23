HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Lenovo & EPOS Sign Audio Solutions Deal

By | 23 Nov 2023

Lenovo has paired up with EPOS, an audio technology leader, to collaborate on high-quality audio solutions designed for business use, inclusive of a hybrid work environment, resulting in the launch of two Lenovo EPOS co-branded headsets. 

With the new agreement, EPOS is now Lenovo’s global audio partner for PC audio accessories. EPOS will also be included in Lenovo’s 3rd party program, offering consumers a wide selection of audio devices from a single source.

The new Lenovo EPOS headsets are Teams and Zoom accredited, optimised for extra UC applications, and have the EPOS sound quality and comfort.

Lenovo Wired VOIP Headset and Lenovo Wired ANC Headset Gen 2 share the same form factor design, and both have inline call control boxes for ease of use with a USB-C plug (with USB-A adapter), allowing users to connect to any PC. 

The pairs are also Active Noise Cancellation and come with travel pouches.

“I’m thrilled to announce that we are strengthening our partnership with Lenovo… Embarking on this venture with Lenovo will help us continue to deliver on this commitment, expand our offering and reach to new heights for communication and collaboration experiences. I’m very much looking forward to this new chapter of our partnership.” said Jeppe Dalberg-Larsen, President at EPOS.

In Australia, the Lenovo Wired VOIP Headset is available from $78 on the Lenovo website, and the Lenovo Wired ANC Headset (Gen 2) is available from $169, also available on the Lenovo website.



