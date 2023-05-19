The latest game in Nintendo’s Legend Of Zelda series has sold a whopping ten million copies over its first three days, netting more than A$900 million.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the fastest-selling Zelda game so far, according to Nintendo.

It has already outsold every other Zelda game, aside from its predecessor, 2017’s Breath Of The Wild, which sold close to 30 million copies during its run, across both Switch and Wii U.

Given Tears of the Kingdom achieved a third of those sales in 72 hours, its safe to say it will become the biggest seller in the franchise’s history.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, which is roundly considered the ‘best’ game in the series, sold just 7.4 million copies over its entire run.

Tears of the Kingdom is in rare air with Nintendo’s other recent success stories, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which each moved around 10 million copies during its first three days.

It was also the seventh-biggest video game launch in Japanese history.