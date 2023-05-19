HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Legend of Zelda Game Sells 10M Copies In 72 Hours

Legend of Zelda Game Sells 10M Copies In 72 Hours

By | 19 May 2023

The latest game in Nintendo’s Legend Of Zelda series has sold a whopping ten million copies over its first three days, netting more than A$900 million.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the fastest-selling Zelda game so far, according to Nintendo.

It has already outsold every other Zelda game, aside from its predecessor, 2017’s Breath Of The Wild, which sold close to 30 million copies during its run, across both Switch and Wii U.

Given Tears of the Kingdom achieved a third of those sales in 72 hours, its safe to say it will become the biggest seller in the franchise’s history.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, which is roundly considered the ‘best’ game in the series, sold just 7.4 million copies over its entire run.

Tears of the Kingdom is in rare air with Nintendo’s other recent success stories, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which each moved around 10 million copies during its first three days.

It was also the seventh-biggest video game launch in Japanese history.

 



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
New Zelda Game By Nintendo Pegged To Be Biggest This Year
Nintendo Switch Sales Slowing, But No Sign Of Successor
Electronic Arts Kicks Revenue Goals With FIFA 23
Microsoft Gaming CEO Admits They Lost Console Wars To Nintendo, Sony
Consumers Spent $50.5 Billion On Apps During Q1 2023
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Nokia C32 Launched in Australia By HMD Global
Latest News
/
May 19, 2023
/
TikTok Creators Sues US State Over Ban
Latest News
/
May 19, 2023
/
Apple’s Mixed-Reality Headset Double The Price Of Meta’s
Latest News
/
May 19, 2023
/
Twitter Blue Subscribers Can Now Upload Two-Hour Videos
Latest News
/
May 19, 2023
/
ChatGPT App Comes to Smartphones
Latest News
/
May 19, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Nokia C32 Launched in Australia By HMD Global
Latest News
/
May 19, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
HMD Global have launched the new Nokia C32 in Australia, bringing a fresh design and advanced imaging at a more...
Read More