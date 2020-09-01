HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
LEAKED: GoPro Hero 9 With Colour Front-Facing Screen

LEAKED: GoPro Hero 9 With Colour Front-Facing Screen

By | 1 Sep 2020
[Image Source: WinFuture]

Latest online leaks reveal what appears to be the forthcoming GoPro Hero 9 Black with a new a full-colour front-facing display screen, suitable for vloggers and content creators.

Leaked product renders post online by WinFuture, reveal a front-facing colour display, which is heralded a much-anticipated feature for GoPro’s main camera line.

The news comes after GoPro harnessed a similar screen to the Max camera last year, with the today’s leaks offering a glimpse of its accessibility within the seemingly cheaper Hero 9 Black.

The front-facing screen appears to be the same size as its the existing monochrome display, resting beside the front lens.

Market commentators expect the coloured screen to be an all-inclusive live recording feed, also displaying current information as frame rate, resolution and more.

GoPro has continued to progress its turnaround strategy in recent periods, with the company also losing its key design chief – a former Apple executive – after nearly four years at the helm.

The news comes after GoPro slashed over 20% of its staff (over 200 jobs), and cut its 2020 financial guidance amidst the after-effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

GoPro is yet to make any official announcements on the upcoming Hero 9, however, online rumours suggest the company will up the range’s recording capacity from 4K to 5K.

[Image Source: WinFuture]

About Post Author
CONTRIBUTOR (Award-nominated technology writer)
