Melbourne based distributor Canohm is bringing a new soundbar mount to Australia, which will be compatible with most existing TV swivel wall mounts.

The Vogel’s Sound 3550 universal soundbar mount is height adjustable, turns with the TV, and can hold soundbars weighing up to 6.5kg. Its adjustable vertical rails make it compatible with any TV wall mount where the mounting holes are between 100 – 600mm apart. According to Canohm, the design solves the problem of mounting a soundbar to a swivelling TV.

“By ensuring the soundbar always faces the same way as the TV, the viewer enjoys the ultimate listening and viewing experience. Any angle the picture is directed towards is perfectly matched by the sound.

“In addition, buyers will love the visual simplicity of a soundbar perfectly aligned to the TV above, with adjustable height for a minimum gap, and a simple clip system at rear to keep cables hidden,” the distributor said.

“The smart design of the Sound 3550 soundbar mount ensures wide compatibility with the market’s latest models as well as being easily customisable for multiple soundbar shapes and sizes.”

The new mount is available through Canohm’s retail stockists for a RRP of $129, and comes with all necessary mounting hardware.